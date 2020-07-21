Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.