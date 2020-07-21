Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

