Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 331.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

