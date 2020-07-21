Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 163,799 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,275,560. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.