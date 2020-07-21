Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,395 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lennar by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Lennar stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 290,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

