Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. 169,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

