Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 246 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,215. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

