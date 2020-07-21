Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13,397.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,930 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,041,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 237,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 110,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the period.

PSP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

