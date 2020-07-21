Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,295 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 153,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

NYSE BP traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

