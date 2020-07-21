Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,481,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,270,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.