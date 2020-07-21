Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 392,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after buying an additional 169,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

