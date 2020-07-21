Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

