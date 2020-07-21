Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.47. 600,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,064. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

