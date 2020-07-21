Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 262 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 432,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $168.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

