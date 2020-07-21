Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,861 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54.

