Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.17. 378,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,102. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.