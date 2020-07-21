Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.49. 513,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

