Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $92.18. 484,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,917. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

