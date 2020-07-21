Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

