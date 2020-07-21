Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.