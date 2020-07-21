Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00024268 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Liquid and Coinsuper. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $215.62 million and approximately $257.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,595,364 coins and its circulating supply is 96,875,944 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BCEX, Allcoin, CoinEx, LBank, DragonEX, Binance, Poloniex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Iquant, HBUS, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Bittrex, EXX, GOPAX, Coinrail, OKEx, OTCBTC, Liquid, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, DigiFinex, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox, Coinone, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Crex24, BigONE, Liqui, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Ovis, Kucoin, ABCC, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Huobi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.