Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE KWR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -538.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

