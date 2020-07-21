RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of RBC Bearings worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,564. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

