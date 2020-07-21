Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.61, 1,154,068 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 836,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The company had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 826.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 526.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

