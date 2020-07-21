Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,653.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

Shares of REGN traded down $15.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,133. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

