Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,525 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,529. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.