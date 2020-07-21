Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 224,589 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

