Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. 16,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,877. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.