Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 663,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

