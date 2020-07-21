Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

