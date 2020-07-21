Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

