Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 266,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

