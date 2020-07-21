Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.66. 155,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

