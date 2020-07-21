Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13,952.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

