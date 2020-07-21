Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. 104,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

