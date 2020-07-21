Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.