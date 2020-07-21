Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 236,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.57. 37,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,061. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

