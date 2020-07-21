Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

