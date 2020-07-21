Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,706,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.91. The company had a trading volume of 963,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,558,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

