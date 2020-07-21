Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $10,574,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. 67,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 147.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

