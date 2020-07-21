Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.13. 1,432,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,431. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.54 and a 200 day moving average of $284.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

