Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $47,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.23. 474,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $416.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

