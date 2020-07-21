Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.34. 846,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.