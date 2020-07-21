Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,601 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,706. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

