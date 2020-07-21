Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The stock has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

