Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

