Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.90 on Monday, reaching $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

