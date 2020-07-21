Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 45,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

