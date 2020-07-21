Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $859,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

