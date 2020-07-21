Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,897. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

